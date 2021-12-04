Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Orignal Eeveelutions

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Eeveelution collectors thought it was going to be a wrap for a while after Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies (and the equivalent Japanese set Eevee Heroes). The Pokémon TCG isn't done delivering cards featuring these popular species, though, as VMAX Climax has multiple cards with them. Just a small selection of those cards are above, with the Flareon, Vaporeon, and Jolteon Character Cards. All three of these showcase the trainer Blue (the basis of Gary Oak who is actually referred to as "Green" in Japan, explaining a question I had about the new Pokémon Center Japan merch in a recent post). This character is of course known as the Red & Blue player's rival and his anime equivalent of Gary Oak loves little more than humiliating Ash, so it's cool to see the softer side of him on these cards. While Blue is iconic himself, it's going to be the Eeveelutions that make these some of the most sought-after pulls in the set. VMAX Climax also includes Character Super Rares featuring Umbreon and Sylveon, with both getting a V and a VMAX.

