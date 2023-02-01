Pokémon TCG Will Release Cyclizar Ex Box In May 2023 Pokémon TCG has announced a new Cyclizar ex Box in May 2023, making Cyclizar the first-ever Paldean Pokémon to get the ex box treatment.

The Pokémon TCG has revealed the first-ever Paldean species to get an ex box, and it's Cyclizar. The Cyclizar ex box will be released on May 5th, 2023. It will feature a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. This means that the Cyclizar ex shown in Japan, which was used there as a card featured in promo packs given to those who purchased ex Starter Decks, will be in this box rather than in the Scarlet & Violet English-language base set.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Crown Zenith Mini Tins (available February 17, 2023): Includes two Crown Zenith booster packs and one sticker sheet

Crown Zenith Special Collection—Pikachu VMAX (available February 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX, and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V

Mimikyu ex Box (available March 3, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Mimikyu ex, and one foil promo card featuring Greavard. It will retail for $19.99.

2022 World Championship Decks (available March 3, 2023): Each of these products will include a 60-card World Championships deck and items from the 2022 World Championships, including a booklet, pin, coin, deck box, playmat, and poster. The four available decks include the ADP Deck, Shape of Mew Deck, Cheryl Again Deck, and Ice Rider Palkia Deck, which are based on the decks of the Championship winners. They are $14.99 each.

Crown Zenith Tins (available March 17, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs and one full-art promo card featuring Galarian Articuno, Galarian Zapdos, or Galarian Moltres

Klara Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.

Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin

Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card

Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves