Pokémon TCG's First Set of 2024 Is Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates

Shiny Pokémon return to the Pokémon TCG in the first English-language set of 2024, the special expansion Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates.

Article Summary New Pokémon TCG set 'Scarlet & Violet - Paldean Fates' releases on January 26, 2024.

Over 130 Shiny Pokémon, including Shiny Pikachu and Charizard, featured in the set.

Special full-art styles, hyper rare cards, and illustration rares add to the excitement.

Multiple product options with Shiny Pokémon promos and booster packs for collectors.

The Pokémon Company International has announced the first Pokémon TCG set of 2024. Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates, releasing January 26th, 2024, continues the tradition of previous special sets, Hidden Fates and Shining Fates, by focusing on Shiny Pokémon. The set will contain more than 130 Shinies with confirmed species, including Shiny Pikachu, Shiny Ceruledge, Shiny Tinkaton, Shiny Dondozo, Shiny Tatsugiri, and also Shiny Tera Pokémon ex, including Charizard, Forretress, and Espathra. This is the English-language adaptation of Pokémon TCG Japan's high-class set Shiny Treasure ex, which we have been previewing this month. Let's take a look at what we know.

The Pokémon TCG announced the following:

Select Shiny Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates will be showcased in fun full-art styles, revealing a new side to fan-favorite Pokémon in their Shiny forms. Furthermore, select Pokémon ex will appear on hyper rare cards, featuring a new and unique raised foil effect. Noteworthy cards from the expansion include: 11 Shiny Pokémon ex

Seven Pokémon ex and three Tera Pokémon ex

Three illustration rare cards featuring Shiny Pokémon

Eight special illustration rare cards featuring Shiny Pokémon ex or Supporter cards

Six hyper rare Pokémon ex

There will also be Shiny ex cards coming to us as SV Black Star Promos. Here are the Pokémon TCG's solicitations for the upcoming Scarlet & Violet – Paldean Fates products:

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (now available for preorder at Pokémon Center in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.): Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two copies of an illustration rare-style promo card featuring Mimikyu, with one showcasing the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box (available Jan. 26, 2024): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one Shiny illustration rare promo card featuring Mimikyu and various gameplay accessories.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tech Sticker Collection (available Jan. 26, 2024): Includes three Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; one Shiny promo card featuring Fidough, Maschiff or Greavard; and one large corresponding sticker for personalizing laptops, tablets and other tech devices.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Mini Tin (available Feb. 9, 2024): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, one sticker sheet, and one art card matching the tin, featuring Maushold, Smoliv, Tinkatink, Finizen or Flamigo.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Tin (available Feb. 9, 2024): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs and one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Tera Charizard ex, Great Tusk ex or Iron Treads ex.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Premium Collection (available Feb. 9, 2024): Includes eight Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs; two Shiny promo cards; one Shiny Pokémon ex promo card featuring Meowscarada ex, Skeledirge ex or Quaquaval ex; one corresponding oversize Shiny Pokémon ex card; and one three-card display.

Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates Booster Bundle (available Feb. 23, 2024): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs.

Stay tuned for more Pokémon TCG news.

