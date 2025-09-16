Pools Announces November PS5 & PSVR2 Release Date

Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Pools, Tensori

Indie game developer and publisher Tensorihave confirmed the PlayStation release date for their astmospheric surreal exploration game Pools. The game has been out since April 2024 on PC, offering players an interesting yet uneasy experience of exploring different rooms you'd find with pools in or around them, but never quite finding a way out. Now we know the PS5 and PSVR2 version will be released on November 25, 2025. What's more, PS5 players will be able to play the original game and the Chapter 0 expansion, both in flatscreen and in VR, as they will make the VR option free to those who own the console.

Pools

Pools is inspired by the internet phenomenons "Liminal spaces," "Found footage," and "Backrooms," specifically "Backrooms Pools" or "Poolrooms." There's no typical story, no characters to meet, no blood, no jumpscares, and you won't find any notes left behind to collect. But as you explore and advance further, you start to notice that the game's world changes around you. Rooms look and feel different. Each chapter has something unique. Constantly, you're exploring new places, each with its own kind of mystery. The game has no user-interface and no dialogue. No background music. Instead, the game uses sounds to make you feel like you're really there. The sounds and echo change depending on the room you're in. Walking in water is slower. All of these things makes the game feel more real and creates a tense atmosphere.

One could say Pools is like an art gallery where you look around and listen to the sounds. There are very few things to solve, practically a few mazes. Sometimes, the game can challenge your navigation skills. But mostly, you're just… there. Note: There are no monsters chasing you or jumping suddenly towards you, but the game can feel oppressive. Pools play on fears of getting lost, the dark, and tight spaces.

