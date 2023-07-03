Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: Ginger Fox, PopMaster

PopMaster Special Edition Announced For Release

Ginger Fox is bringing the competitive spirit of PopMaster to tabletop with a brand new Special Edition board game based on the radio show.

Tabletop publisher Ginger Fox has revealed today a new version of the PopMaster board game with PopMaster Special Edition. If you haven't seen this game before, the game is based on the popular British radio show of the same name, in which you are quizzed about popular music throughout the years. However, as you may suspect, the game has a greater focus on what's been popular in the U.K. as opposed to the world in general. Much like the show, you'll have an interactive element through your smartphone where you'll hear the show's host, Ken Bruce, as he guides you through the game where you'll ask each other questions about music in an attempt to prove your music knowledge mastery. We have more info on the game below, as the Special Edition is now available through their website for £24.

Put your chart music knowledge to the ultimate test with the official PopMaster Board Game. Based on the iconic PopMaster quiz – the cornerstone of the Ken Bruce national radio show for over two decades! Get your family and friends together and put them (and yourself) in the hot seat to see who will become the champion of the official PopMaster Board Game. Just like the radio show, simply answer multiple questions and hope you're not "one year out"!

Battle it out in the multiple-choice questions by answering questions from across the decades. Earn more points in the bonus rounds and see if you have what it takes to make it to the final round, where Ken himself will ask you the 3-in-10 question. With this Special Edition board game, you'll have exclusive access to additional digital features, including soundbites from the show, 3-in-10 questions from the real Ken Bruce himself, and bonus point questions not available on the standard edition.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!