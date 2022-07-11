Popular Gaming Streamer Myth Signs New Deal With YouTube Gaming

One of the most popular gaming streamers around, Myth, announced today he has signed a new streaming deal with YouTube Gaming. Much like many who have come before him, the majority of his streaming took place on Twitch with an average audience of 21 million viewers checking him out. Now he's packed his bags and moved over to YTG, as he will now work with them in an exclusive partnership for both streaming and video posting. No word on how long the deal is for or what the payout is, but we're guessing it will be like many others where it's a 2-3 year deal with at least seven figures on the table. His first official livestream for the platform will take place on his channel, starting tomorrow, July 12th. Here's a couple of quotes about the deal and his work moving forward.

"I couldn't be more excited to be making the move to YouTube. Ever since I decided to make gaming and streaming my full time focus, my passion for entertaining and community building has only grown. I'm really looking forward to developing the culture of live-streaming on YouTube and their support for my content, brand vision, and community will enable me to do more of what I love," said Myth. "We're excited to see Myth take this leap. He's been so energized by the idea of getting to reestablish and grow his livestreaming community on YouTube, where it all began for him." said Bridget Davidson, President, Talent at Loaded. "Over the last several years, Ali has shown an incredible range in content from gaming, to IRL, to just chatting. The transition to YouTube will allow him to continue expanding his content, brand, and audience and we're confident he will find immense success at his new live-streaming home."