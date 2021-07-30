Port Royale 4 Will Release On Next-Gen Consoles On September 10th

Kalypso Media announced today that Port Royale 4 will be coming to 4K as it will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 10th. Aside from the obvious of being featured in 4K with 1080p, this version will come with cross-gen save capability and real-time cloud rendering, in both Standard and Extended Digital editions. The latter of the two will feature exclusive digital content that you won't find anywhere else, including four lighthouses and the blueprints to five magnificent parks, which you can then decorate as your settlements. There will also be a boxed Extended Edition available at retail if you're looking to get that. You can read more about the gamer below and check out the latest trailer to see what the game will look like when it comes to both consoles.

In Port Royale 4, set sail and join the colonial powers of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands in their fight for supremacy of the Caribbean in the 17th century. Take control of a colony as a young and ambitious governor and learn what it takes to manage and grow a small settlement into a bustling trader city. Develop production chains connecting multiple islands and create complex trade routes across the Caribbean, covering the ever-growing needs of multiple cities. Make use of the detailed sea map to avoid stormy weather regions, cliffs or shallow waters. Fulfill tasks for your nation's viceroy, earning more fame to unlock town buildings, ships and more. Conquer the cities of rival nations or hunt down their fleets with a letter of marque while also keeping a keen eye out for pirates and other privateers. In Port Royale 4, combat encounters are turn-based, with up to 8 ships battling at once. Turn the tide with tactical captain manuvers to ensure a glorious victory each and every fight.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Port Royale 4 – Next Gen Announcement Trailer (US) (https://youtu.be/wsORMCGt99Y)