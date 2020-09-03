Porygon Community Day Details Revealed In Pokémon GO

Porygon swept Niantic's last Pokémon GO Community Day vote and won its place for September. Now, Niantic has released the full details for Porygon Community Day including the bonuses, details about the in-app shop's box, and a Special Research quest.

Here's what trainers can expect for Porygon Community Day:

Timing: Another six-hour joint. Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Another six-hour joint. Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Special Move: When evolved up to its ultimate stage during (and up to two hours after) Porygon Community Day, Porygon-Z will receive the new Charged Move of Tri Attack. It's a Normal-type move that will function best in GO Battle League, as it has a chance of lowering its opponents' Defense and Attack.

When evolved up to its ultimate stage during (and up to two hours after) Porygon Community Day, Porygon-Z will receive the new Charged Move of Tri Attack. It's a Normal-type move that will function best in GO Battle League, as it has a chance of lowering its opponents' Defense and Attack. Snapshots : Niantic says that taking photos will lead to a "surprise," but the past few Community Days have shown us that there will be five photobomb encounters with the featured Pokémon.

: Niantic says that taking photos will lead to a "surprise," but the past few Community Days have shown us that there will be five photobomb encounters with the featured Pokémon. Porygon Community Day Box: It'll be for 1280 PokéCoins and will include an Elite Fast TM, six Lucky Eggs (only truly useful for trainers under Level 40), thirty Ultra Balls, and three Incenses. These boxes are generally worth it for the Elite Fast TM, if you want to, for instance, get a Tyranitar with Smack Down now rather than waiting until December Recap Day.

It'll be for 1280 PokéCoins and will include an Elite Fast TM, six Lucky Eggs (only truly useful for trainers under Level 40), thirty Ultra Balls, and three Incenses. These boxes are generally worth it for the Elite Fast TM, if you want to, for instance, get a Tyranitar with Smack Down now rather than waiting until December Recap Day. Special Research : Titled "Decoding Porygon," this Special Research will cost $1 in the shop. Stay tuned for a full Bleeding Cool analysis over whether or not this is worth purchasing.

: Titled "Decoding Porygon," this Special Research will cost $1 in the shop. Stay tuned for a full Bleeding Cool analysis over whether or not this is worth purchasing. Bonus: This is another one tailor-made for trainers under Level 40. Those trainers should make sure to grind Porygon Community Day as intensely as possible because the six-hour event will feature triple Catch XP. This will extend to all species, not just Porygon.

This is another one tailor-made for trainers under Level 40. Those trainers should make sure to grind Porygon Community Day as intensely as possible because the six-hour event will feature triple Catch XP. This will extend to all species, not just Porygon. Incense: Like the other recent Community Days, this one will feature three-hour Incense. If you're planning on playing beyond the hours of the event itself, it will be smart to stack as many Incenses as possible. It will be capped at over twenty hours, meaning that if you are a mindful insomniac, popping on a few more as the event is winding down could get trainers a full 24 hours of incense.