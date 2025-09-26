Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Possessors

Possessors Drops New Gameplay Video With Its Launch Date

Get a better look at the gameplay for Possessors, as the team has confirmed the game's release on PC and PS5 in November

Article Summary Possessors confirmed for November release on PC and PS5, with a new gameplay trailer revealed by Devolver Digital.

Play as Luca, a high-schooler sharing her body with demon Rhem in a city devastated by interdimensional horrors.

Experience thrilling platform-fighting action, aerial combos, and unique improvised weapons across a vast city.

Explore a complex narrative of survival, loss, and codependency, with multiple paths to uncover Sanzu City’s secrets.

Developer Heart Machine and publisher Devolver Digital have released a new gameplay video for Possessors, while also confirming the game's launch date. First off, the trailer shows the latest version of the game, as we get a more in-depth view of the characters and action in the adventure title about posession. Meanwhile, the game has been given a November 11, 2025, for PC on Steam and the PS5. Enjoy the video above!

Possessors

In Possessors you play as Luca, a high-schooler trapped in the ruins of Sanzu City, a sprawling metropolis overrun with otherworldly horrors following an interdimensional catastrophe. Her body broken, Luca strikes a deal with Rhem, a newly freed demon in need of a host. Together, they make a last-ditch effort to survive. Possessors combines elements of platform fighters and Metroidvanias, offering stylish combat and exploration with a focus on juggling, aerial combos and improvised weapons like kitchen knives, a guitar and a computer mouse. As Luca and Rhem learn to co-exist, they'll develop new skills to help them navigate a huge, interconnected city while exploring different districts, each with unique challenges and atmosphere. Possessors also explores themes of codependency, loss and survival as Luca searches for her mother and best friend in the ruins of Sanzu.

A Fractured World: Possessors takes place across the interconnected sprawl of a destroyed mega-city, from collapsed skyscrapers to an abandoned aquarium, all riddled with secrets. Hauntingly beautiful 3D environments form a stunning backdrop over which hand-drawn and animated characters, and mysterious sci-fi horror action take center stage.

Possessors takes place across the interconnected sprawl of a destroyed mega-city, from collapsed skyscrapers to an abandoned aquarium, all riddled with secrets. Hauntingly beautiful 3D environments form a stunning backdrop over which hand-drawn and animated characters, and mysterious sci-fi horror action take center stage. A Complex Narrative: Choose multiple paths in an open-ended world structure as you look to uncover the truth behind the catastrophe. Meet a cast of engaging characters, each with their own heart-breaking story to follow in the aftermath of the devastation.

Choose multiple paths in an open-ended world structure as you look to uncover the truth behind the catastrophe. Meet a cast of engaging characters, each with their own heart-breaking story to follow in the aftermath of the devastation. A Precision Engagement: Gameplay is centered around tight, fast-paced platforming with a range of unique movement abilities that extend to its tense, precise combat. Balance ground and air attacks, replete with combos and juggles as you encounter a variety of deadly enemies and challenging bosses. Find and unlock a wide array of powerful weapons and upgrades to bolster your arsenal and explore previously inaccessible areas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!