PowerA Unveils Controller Charging Base For Nintendo Switch

PowerA has a brand new Switch charger that looks mighty impressive as they have unveiled the Controller Charging Base For Nintendo Switch. The company has made a number of different products that have been officially licensed over the years, most of them being controllers for the console that have various designs and additions. We actually like a lot of the choices they've put together on the Pro Controllers as they're clean and well-made, not feeling like something thrown together to make a quick buck. But this is a totally different beast as they have created one that charges both joy-con controllers and a Pro Controller together in one base.

Simultaneously charge your Joy-Con, Pro Controller or PowerA wireless controller for Nintendo Switch with one sleek charging base. Jump back into the game as soon as possible with LED indicators that shine green the moment your controllers have reached full charge. Keep your prized controllers safe from mishaps with a solid, weighted base.

The design of it looks pretty cool as they have incorporated everything into a single charger that will run off of a USB cable. Completely wireless with LED lighting to indicate how far along each device is on the front plate of the base. This is fully compatible with all kinds of Pro Controllers, but as you can imagine, they made sure their own line was protected first, along with Nintendo's own first-hand items. This looks like it may be the start of the holiday item season, rolling out just before the Fall as the company will start putting out new items. The controller is currently on sale for $30 through their own website and selected online retailers. Hopefully, down the line, we'll get one of these for review to tell you how well it works before Christmas.