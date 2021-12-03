Powerwash Simulator Now Has Co-Op Multiplayer

Some cool news this week for those of you loving Powerwash Simulator as you can now do it with friends in co-op mode. Square Enix and FuturLab released a brand new update that allows up to four people to tackle the jobs in the game, cutting down the time you end up spending trying to hose down a fire engine and more time having fun with all of your friends. The update has been added to the Early Access version of the game, which you can check out right now. Or if you want to see it ahead of time, you can check out the trailer below to see it in action.

In the newest update, PowerWash and chill in Online Co-Op! Lend a helping hand to your closest pal in Career Mode or up to 6 friends can splash around in Free Play, tackling any job the host has already completed. We also have brand new Career Mode jobs; freshen up the feline features of the Mayor's Monster Truck, then clean and ride on the Ferris Wheel down at the Fairground. That's not all for this update! We have more cool cosmetics to make the game your own, including gloves, washer skins and new character skins. On top of all that, the most powerful power washer class ever has arrived! The Professional Duty Washer will make light work of previous dirt tiers, but watch out for new, oily dirt types mucking up the town. For a complete list of what's new, check out our patch notes on Steam.

"Online Co-Op is a big step toward the vision we have for this game, and is one of our most requested community features, so we can't wait to see the reaction," commented James Marsden, FuturLab Founder and Creative Director. "Co-op brings people together, allowing players to enjoy Powerwash Simulator with their friends, in a relaxing non-competitive environment."