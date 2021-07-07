PowerWash Simulator Receives New Challenge Mode

Square Enix and indie developer FuturLab released their first content update for PowerWash Simulator while it's still in Early Access. The latest update (0.4) has now added a brand new feature called Challenge Mode, which will provide you additional cleaning jobs to try out that all require a little more detail than normal. The update has also included several community-requested quality of life changes that help make the game feel a lot more realistic than it seems. If you haven't tried the game out before, this is basically one of the most relaxing sims you'll play as it gives you the ability to wash stuff off and make it as clean as you can with a hose and different attachments. You can read more about the update below.

For players looking for a little more pressure, new 'Challenge Mode' invites you to fight grime in different scenarios; by washing against the clock in Time Challenge or testing your accuracy by using as little water as possible in Water Challenge. That's not all for the 0.4 Update! Get into the zen zone with more fantastically filthy things to clean; forage in the forest and help Hunter Lode clean his Treehouse, restore a well-travelled RV to its former glory and lend a helping hand to a 'copter caked in ash! We've also added a whole host of quality-of-life changes to improve gameplay, such as a reworked soap system, support for up to 240FPS and an extra level of crouch to get to those hard-to-reach places. You can read all about our QOL changes in our latest Dev Log.

"PowerWash Simulator can offer something for everyone, which is why we created 'Challenge Mode'," commented Lead Designer Dan Chequer. "With the deliberate exclusion of limits and time pressures in Career Mode, the new separate Challenge Mode evolved naturally to offer a light bit of competition for those who want it."