Pre-Orders For Stray Physical Edition & Vinyl Soundtrack Are Now Live

Annapurna Interactive revealed that they have officially put physical editions of Stray up for pre-order, along with the vinyl soundtrack. These versions are being produced in partnership with iam8bit, BlueTwelve Studio, and Skybound Games, the Exclusive Edition for PS4 and PS5 will ship beginning in Q4 2022, while pre-orders for the retail edition on PS5 will ship on September 20th, 2022. The retail edition includes six full-color art cards along with a physical copy of the game, while the Premium Edition includes a 14.4" x 24" poster of the first teaser image, a fuzzy pettable chenille patch of the game's cat-face logo, all packaged within a matte black o-sleeve with an elegant holofoil finish. You can read more about all of these below.

Fans can also pre-order the Stray retail edition for PlayStation 5 starting at $39.99 USD which includes six full-color art cards along with a physical copy of the game. The retail edition will ship on September 20, 2022. To accompany the physical editions, BlueTwelve Studio, Annapurna Interactive, iam8bit and Skybound Games will be releasing a sleek and stylish vinyl soundtrack featuring the Stray soundtrack by composer Yann Van Der Cruyssen. The 2xLP on 180g audiophile black vinyl features futuristic packaging showcasing the atmospheric album art from Fernando Correa, completed with an elegant slipcase highlighted by foil embellishments. The purchase of the Stray vinyl soundtrack for $41.99 USD will also include a code to download a digital version of the album as well and will be shipping Q1 2023.

Stray will launch digitally July 19, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam. Players will take the role of a stray cat who must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity amidst the detailed neon-lit alleys and the murky environments of its seedy underbelly. Along the way, the cat befriends a small flying drone, known only as B-12. With the help of this newfound companion, the duo must find a way out. The Stray retail edition will be widely available in storefronts on September 20, 2022. The Stray Exclusive Editions will begin to ship in Q4 2022, and the vinyl will begin to ship in Q1 2023.