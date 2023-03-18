Pre-Release Events Begin For Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet Base
The Scarlet & Violet era kicks off in a big way this weekend for Pokémon TCG fans as tournament-official game stores host pre-release events.
It's a huge day for Pokémon TCG collectors and players alike. The first-ever packs of English-language Scarlet & Violet will hit the streets, giving us an early taste of this new era which introduces the Paldea region and Generation Nine Pokémon. It's Scarlet & Violet pre-release weekend, which means that tournament-official game stores will be selling Build & Battle boxes. These boxes contain four packs of the new set, Scarlet & Violet, and a pre-assembled playable stack of cards which will include one of four possible SV Black Star Promo cards.
You can see my early Scarlet & Violet openings here, thanks to the Pokémon TCG:
- Scarlet & Violet Booster Box Opening
- Scarlet & Violet Elite Trainer Box Opening
- Scarlet & Violet Build & Battle Box Opening
In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:
- Klara Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.
- Cyrus Premium Tournament Collection (available March 24, 2023): Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99.
- Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.
- Crown Zenith Pin Collection—Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon (available April 14, 2023): Includes three Crown Zenith booster packs; one promo card featuring Rillaboom, Cinderace, or Inteleon; and one corresponding pin.
- Crown Zenith Premium Playmat Collection—Morpeko V-UNION (available April 14, 2023): Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat, and one oversize card.
- Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves
- Cyclizar ex Box (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Cyclizar ex Black Star Promo card, a jumbo version of Cyclizar ex, a holographic card featuring an as-of-yet unannounced Pokémon, and four booster packs. It will retail for $19.99.
- Ampharos ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes an Ampharos SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Lucario ex Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes a Lucario SV Black Star Promo Card, a 6o-card deck, reference cards, rule booklet, single-player playmat, damage counters, metallic coin, deck box, and code card. It will retail for $9.99.
- Paldea Pals Mini Tims (available May 5, 2023): Includes two booster packs, a sticker sheet, and a square cut card. The artwork on these tins features Fuecoco and Dolliv, Pawmi and Lechonk, Sprigatito and Fidough, Quaxly and Smolliv, and Pikachu and Capsakid. They will retail for $9.99.
- Origin Forme Palkia League Battle Deck (available May 5, 2023): Includes three Origin Forme Palkia V, two Origin Forme Palkia VSTAR, one Radiant Freninja, a 6o-card deck, rule booklet, damage counter dice, condition markers, acrylic VSTAR marker, and code card. It will retail for $29.99.
- Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved drop (available June 9, 2023): The second set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.