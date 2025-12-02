Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gooey, OG Pixel, Turbo Pixel Studios

Precision Platformer Gooey Arrives in Late January

The new percision platformer Gooey, featuring a cudly ball of slime, has been confirmed for release on PC via Steam in late January

Article Summary Gooey, a new precision platformer starring a cuddly slime, launches on Steam in late January 2025.

Squish, swing, and fling through 50 vibrant physics-based levels using Gooey's elastic grappling arm.

Inspired by Celeste and Super Meat Boy, Gooey features tight controls and momentum-driven combos.

Create and share levels with a robust editor, plus enjoy endless user-generated challenges on PC and Switch.

Indie game developer Turbo Pixel Studios and publisher OG Pixel has announced an official release date for their new precision platformer, Gooey. The game was a part of Steam Next Fest back in October, giving players a look at the title and its titular ball of slime, receiving a ton of praise in the process. Now we know the full version of the game will drop on PC via Steam on January 21, 2026. Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait out the next month and a half.

Gooey

Gooey is a precision platformer where you squish, swing, and fling your way through vibrant, momentum-based levels using your elastic grappling arm. Inspired by Celeste, Super Meat Boy, and the creative spirit of Mario Maker, Gooey delivers tight controls, satisfying movement, and an ever-growing world of user-generated challenges. Swing through the night in a neon light as Gooey, a little green goo born in a cutting-edge lab experiment! Test Gooey's elastic excellence across 50 physics-driven platforming levels. Reach for the stars using Gooey's sticky extendable arm to grab onto platforms, launch through pipe networks, across conveyor belts, and more, all while avoiding scientific oopsies.

Time Gooey's swings carefully to execute flawless movement-driven combos and put the "go" in "gooey." Get a swinging start, zoom through pipes, and then harness built-up momentum to close wide gaps in satisfyingly stylish traversal combos. Collect the L-A-B letters scattered across the stage and arrive safely at the Beacon to clear each level. Create, share, and discover fully-custom cross-platform levels with a robust built-in Level Editor available on both PC and Nintendo Switch! Access an ever-expanding library of community-created levels from the Workshop to never run out of sticky situations. Whether you're a speedrunner, casual goo-flinger, or aspiring level designer, Gooey is a playground of sticky, satisfying movement and endless community creativity.

