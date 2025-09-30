Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Gooey, OG Pixel

Precision Platformer Gooey Confirmed For Steam Next Fest

Do you like platforming? Do you like slime? Do you want to do percision platforming as slime? Gooey will be a part of Steam Next Fest

Indie game developer and publisher OG Pixel has confirmed that their new precision platformer Gooey will be part of Steam Next Fest. The game literally has you playing as a ball of slime who has a few maneuvers and abilities to get you around the level, inspired by many of the difficult and challenging platforms in the past decade, along with a level builder option for those who want to push this to the next level. The game will have a free demo during the event from October 13-20, but before that, enjoy the info and trailer here.

Gooey

Gooey is a precision platformer where you squish, swing, and fling your way through vibrant, momentum-based levels using your elastic grappling arm. Inspired by Celeste, Super Meat Boy, and the creative spirit of Mario Maker, Gooey delivers tight controls, satisfying movement, and an ever-growing world of user-generated challenges. Swing through the night in a neon light as Gooey, a little green goo born in a cutting-edge lab experiment! Test Gooey's elastic excellence across 50 physics-driven platforming levels. Reach for the stars using Gooey's sticky extendable arm to grab onto platforms, launch through pipe networks, across conveyor belts, and more, all while avoiding scientific oopsies.

Time Gooey's swings carefully to execute flawless movement-driven combos and put the "go" in "gooey." Get a swinging start, zoom through pipes, and then harness built-up momentum to close wide gaps in satisfyingly stylish traversal combos. Collect the L-A-B letters scattered across the stage and arrive safely at the Beacon to clear each level. Create, share, and discover fully-custom cross-platform levels with a robust built-in Level Editor available on both PC and Nintendo Switch! Access an ever-expanding library of community-created levels from the Workshop to never run out of sticky situations. Whether you're a speedrunner, casual goo-flinger, or aspiring level designer, Gooey is a playground of sticky, satisfying movement and endless community creativity.

