Predator Has Come To Hunt Prey In Fortnite

A brand new character has made their way into Fortnite, and you'll be making your way to the chopper faster when you see Predator. Chapter 2 Season 5 has added another character who collects bounties, of sorts, as you are getting both the masked and unmasked versions of the iconic '80s hunter storming into the game. How do you go about getting the infamous Yautja? All you have to do is go in and complete the new Jungle Hunter Quests in order to unlock the outfit and make it yours. You also have the ability to earn the Predator Outfit with built-in Bio-helmet Online Emote, as well as a unique Heat Vision Hunter Spray, Banner, and Emoticon. The devs are also looking for players to be a part of an upcoming blog entry with their own photography, all ou have to do is post your best Predator-inspired photos from Fortnite using the hashtag #Fortography on Twitter for the chance to be featured. You can read more about the latest addition tot he game below and check out a new trailer for them as we wait to see what new characters will come next.

