Prelude Dark Pain Announces Blasphemous Collab After Launch

Whenever Prelude Dark Pain is eventually launched, the game will be getting a special collaboration with indie title Blasphemous

Article Summary Prelude Dark Pain announces a future Blasphemous collaboration featuring new playable characters.

The turn-based tactical RPG is set in Statera, a world afflicted by the mysterious Dark Pain.

Players lead squads of customizable heroes, choosing from 8 classes and 25 unique combat skills.

Crucial story choices will affect both the narrative outcome and which heroes can join your team.

Indie game developer and publisher Quickfire Games has formed a partnership with The Game Kitchen to bring a Blasphemous collab to Prelude Dark Pain. The game is still in the process of getting crowdfunding as we're writing this, but they're already making plans for the future, as the eventual collab will give players new playable characters from Cvstodia and more. We have a teaser trailer here as we now patiently wait for all of these pieces to fall into place.

Prelude Dark Pain

Prelude Dark Pain is a turn-based Tactical RPG set in a dark fantasy world. Lead a group of heroes to save the world of Statera and its inhabitants from an ancient evil that has afflicted them for generations. More than 20 playable heroes, each with two talent branches and a pool of 25 skills. Design your squad and manage both your resources and your team of heroes in and out of battle. In each battle, players will lead a group of up to five heroes. Choose your DPS, Support, Assassins and many more from 8 classes – the future of Statera depends on your strategies! Each skill has its own characteristics. Equip the ones you are most interested in to create powerful combos in every battle.

Prelude Dark Pain takes place in the world of Statera, a territory ravaged by the Dark Pain. The Order of the Ashen Crusade rules with blood and terror over a great extension of this territory while praying to the Lord of Pain. However, there are still free people who fight against the lurking evil. Assume the role of Soren, an ancient warrior transformed into a blacksmith, who will mark the steps of a great revolution. With the help of Tizon, Tammais, Maya and other people fighting against oppression, Soren will have to defeat his enemies… and also the evil that awaits behind the veil's gaps.

The reality of Statera is being torn apart due to the chaos caused by the Order of the Ashen Crusade, which is also causing tears in the veil. Through these rifts, the creatures of Pain can break through their reality to invade the people of Statera. Players will have to make important decisions that will influence both the main story and the heroes that can be recruited in battle. You may miss some of them because of your previous choices!

