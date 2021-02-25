Prime Gaming Reveals Full List Of Free Twitch Games For March 2021

Twitch revealed all of the upcoming goodies headed your way with Free Games With Prime as we enter March 2021. First off, the five main games you'll be getting for free this month are Blasphemous, Bomber Crew Deluxe, Boomerang Fu, SkyDrift, and Tengami. All five of them will be yours to claim for good if you have a Prime Gaming membership. On top of that, March is the last month you can snag all of the free SNK titles that have been added to the Free Games system, as they will all expire on March 31st. We have more info on what's coming this month for you below.

Bomber Crew Deluxe — In this strategic simulation game, picking the right crew and keeping your bomber in tip-top shape is the difference between completing your mission or losing it all.

Blasphemous — A brutal action-platformer with skilled hack 'n' slash combat set in the nightmare world of Cvstodia. Explore, upgrade your abilities, and perform savage executions on the hordes of enemies that stand between you and your quest to break eternal damnation.

Boomerang Fu — Slice and dice your friends with boomerangs in this frantic physics party game. Join a crew of your favorite foods as you grill, chill and spill your enemies.

SkyDrift — Get closer than ever before to the world of adrenaline-pumping sky-racing where flyboys can test and master their flying and combat skills against the deadliest opponents!

Tengami — Fold and slide the beautifully crafted paper world to solve puzzles and discover secrets.

Prime members will also be able to claim new content for STAR WARS: Squadrons (Available March 2), Madden NFL 21 (Available March 8), League of Legends (Available March 8), Legends of Runeterra (Available March 9), Valorant (Available March 22), FIFA 21 (Available March 22), and Destiny 2 (Available March 24).