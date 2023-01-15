Prison Tycoon: Under New Management Set For February Release At long last, after a long wait and not a lot of informaiton, Prison Tycoon: Under New Management has a release date this year.

Ziggurat Interactive confirmed that Prison Tycoon: Under New Management now has an official release date, as it will come out this February. Working with Abylight Studios, this game completely relaunches the franchise with an all-new take on how you'll put together and manage a prison. This includes building a proper facility with everything needed to keep inmates alive and well while still in custody, hiring staff, providing meals and a sick bay, putting together rehabilitation programs, allowing visitors, and more. It will be up to you to keep things running smoothly and prevent issues from arising. The game will be released on February 7th for PC for Steam, GOG, and Humble Bundle, and all three major consoles in a digital format. You can read up more on the game below.

"Prison Tycoon: Under New Management reboots the series with a different take on designing, constructing, and maintaining a successful correctional facility. With a focus on rehabilitation over punishment, players must maintain a balance of services and security as they strive to run and grow their facility. They will need to manage the flow of resources and keep both staff and prisoners happy, all while providing proper care for their charges. Whether constructing a new cell block or integrating a VR therapy room, players must make their facilities a supportive and effective rehabilitative experience.

Rehabilitate and Release: Evaluate prisoners, then provide the therapies that will help rehabilitate them, from zero gravity rooms to VR therapy.

Evaluate prisoners, then provide the therapies that will help rehabilitate them, from zero gravity rooms to VR therapy. Five Distinct Environments: Select from tropical, tundra, taiga (boreal forest), swamp, or desert biomes, each with its own environmental challenges.

Select from tropical, tundra, taiga (boreal forest), swamp, or desert biomes, each with its own environmental challenges. Build From Your Own Blueprints: Design every room, path, checkpoint, office, and cell block.

Design every room, path, checkpoint, office, and cell block. Hire Experts: Evaluate and hire staff to serve 12 different roles in running and maintaining your facility.

Evaluate and hire staff to serve 12 different roles in running and maintaining your facility. Secure and Protect: Maintain a secure facility using guards, cameras, watchtowers, and checkpoints