Prisoner Of The Vow Part 2 Begins Today In Harry Potter: Wizards Unite

The second and final part of the Prisoner of the Vow Brilliant Event begins today in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's get into the details of this Prisoner of Azkaban-themed event, which shows Harry and Hermione using the Calamity in an attempt to restore Ron's memory using Founables from their third year at Hogwarts.

The following details were posted by Niantic to the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite forum:

Much to Hermione's dismay, Gareth Greengrass offers Harry a potentially deadly deal. But does the former member of The Unforgivable even intend to keep his end of the bargain? Return Brilliant Foundables to the Brilliant Brilliant Whomping Willow Hillside during Part 2 of the Prisoner of the Vow, starting 6 September at 11 a.m. PT.

The above references to the deal that Gareth Greengrass made with Harry Potter at the end of Part One: he'll help expose the Unforgivable if Harry agrees to take an Unbreakable Vow to help his daughter. It's getting tense in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite!

The Brilliant Foundables featured during this event can be encountered in the following locations:

Brilliant Azkaban Escapee Sirius Black – Earned through Wizarding Challenges

Brilliant Hermione's Time-Turner – Rewarded at the end of the Special Assignment

BrilliantPeter Pettigrew's Discarded Clothes – Brilliant Portkey and also rewarded at the end of the Bonus Assignment

Brilliant Werewolf – Map encounter

Brilliant Whomping Willow – Map encounter

Niantic closed out this Harry Potter: Wizards Unite announcement with more information of the non-Brilliant boosted counters.

There also will be an increase of the Executioner and Buckbeak foundables. The Portkeys for this event will be 1.5km. As a reminder, Part 1 Portkeys will give you Part 1 rewards anytime you open them, even if you wait to open them during Part 2. Keep an eye out for Bonus Assignments that will be available in game after the main tasks have been completed!