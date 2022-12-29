Private Division Announces New Agreement For 5th Anniversary

Private Division announced this month they have entered into a new publishing agreement in time for the company's 5th Anniversary. The company confirmed they have penned a new deal with Bloober Team, the indie Polish developer who specializes in horror titles. Along with this is the word they're working on a brand new IP in secret, as well as unveiling the Private Division Development Fund to support smaller independent development teams "with project financing and mentorship opportunities to enable them to self-publish their ambitious titles." We have a few quotes below from everyone involved with the deal about what this means for both companies.

"Whether we're partnering with established developers like Bloober Team, or smaller independent studios embarking on new projects, we strive to work with teams who are among the absolute best at their craft and support them in their bold and creative ambitions," said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. "It's exciting to grow our portfolio into a new genre by adding one of Europe's most successful independent teams to our talented roster of development partners."

"Our next project is an exciting new survival-horror game, which will help us become a leader in the horror industry at large," said Piotr Babieno, Chief Executive Officer of Bloober Team. "I am grateful for this cooperation with Private Division. Their expertise is extensive, and their people are also very approachable. We don't perceive them in a typical 'publisher-developer' relationship; they're more like a friend who shows us support or keeps us in line when we need it most."

"Since we announced Private Division five years ago, we've seen a number of promising game ideas from smaller teams that didn't quite fit with our full-fledged publishing model," said Blake Rochkind, Head of Business Development at Private Division. "We knew we could not simply have a one-size-fits-all approach in today's world. We never like to say 'no' to an incredible game concept due to the size of the project, and the Private Division Development Fund enables us to identify and support some of the best creative ideas our industry has to offer."