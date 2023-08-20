Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Breach.gg, Project Apidom

Project Apidom Will Arrive In Early Access Next Week

Project Apidom will be hitting Early Access on Steam next week, giving you a different kind of MOBA with RPG elements mixed in.

Indie game developer and publisher Breach.gg has confirmed they will release their new game, Project Apidom, into Steam's Early Access next week. This particular title is designed to break the mold when it comes to MOBA titles, as they will have you designing your bases and molding your characters using RPG mechanics. The game will drop on August 28th in a basic build that will give you everything you need to play against others online. We got more info about it for you below.

"Project Apidom is a thrilling online multiplayer game in development that blends MOBA gameplay with RPG elements in the post-apocalyptic world of Pangea. Enter the surface and battle in the arena for a chance to capture the Treasure. Choose skills from your inventory to determine your playstyle in arena battles of 3v3v3 format. In Project Apidom, there are no pre-determined roles but the ones you create yourself! To win, you must work as a team, going all in or choosing safer, yet less rewarding strategies, carefully planning your approach towards successfully capturing the Treasure."

"Enter the battle with Avatar you built over time. Play to receive various items and experience points, level up to spend skill points, and build Avatar according to your playstyle. Tank the damage, provide support for teammates, or flank the enemies – in Project Apidom, there are no hard-set roles but the ones you build yourself! Project Apidom combines the battle style of MOBA with long-term character building and items collection of the RPG genre. Each match grants experience that allows you to level up, earn and spend skill points, making Avatar suit your playstyle. Project Apidom brings a new meaning to account progress, not limiting it to a single game. When future studio games release, your Avatar and its progress will be available in them too – with experience, skill points, and items inventory always synced between the games."

