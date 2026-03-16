Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Chartis, Project Hail Mary

Project Hail Mary Launched Two New Fortnite Creative Islands

Fortnite players can have some fun with a couple of new Creative islands that have been dedicated to the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary

Article Summary Project Hail Mary launches two Fortnite Creative islands with custom sci-fi minigames.

Players explore experiences inspired by the film, including Chained Together and Prop Hunt.

The integration is live through March 27, with unique gameplay focused on teamwork and puzzles.

Amazon MGM Studios hosts live Fortnite events, connecting in-game worlds to real-life screenings.

Amazon MGM Studios has launched a new special interactive activation for the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary, featuring two new Fortnite Creative islands. Working with level builder Chartis, a company that has designed several other marketing integration projects in Fortnite in the past, has created a few new minigames spread across two locations, as you'll experience Chained Together, Prop Hunt, and Rocky's Language Puzzle. We have more info on all of these below, as the integration is available within Fortnite today through March 27. All you need to do to is visit the islands using the codes 8532-9413-6963 and 1897-9963-4956.

Project Hail Mary Introduces Chained Together, Prop Hunt, and Rocky's Language Puzzle

Through the integration, Project Hail Mary appears across two existing Fortnite games, linking the experiences together for the first time. Players can explore the world of the upcoming film through several custom-built maps, including an integration into the popular Chained Together experience and three minigames within Minigame Box PvP, featuring a rotating suite of live events. The activation will extend beyond the games, connecting digital and physical communities. Amazon MGM Studios will host a series of live Fortnite events in Minigame Box PvP, including one tied to a private screening at the Los Angeles – Griffith Observatory on March 16 ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Available to players worldwide, the integration features four core gameplay experiences designed to reinforce the film's themes of curiosity and cooperation. The flagship 'Chained Together' Spacewalk Integration – inspired by Grace's perilous spacewalk – is a high-stakes vertical course modeled after the Hail Mary spaceship. Players must strategically coordinate movements to avoid drifting as digital gravity shifts, mimicking the environmental challenges of survival in space.

Three Game Modes

Within the Minigame Box PvP game, Rocky will live within the lobby behind his atmosphere-containing wall from the film. Three additional minigames within Minigame Box PvP offer players even more ways to immerse themselves in the Project Hail Mary universe:

'Chained Together' Mini Variant: A condensed version of the main Chained Together experience, the minigame introduces players to the core mechanics and film's themes of cooperation, spatial awareness, and environmental hazards.

A condensed version of the main Chained Together experience, the minigame introduces players to the core mechanics and film's themes of cooperation, spatial awareness, and environmental hazards. Astrophage Prop Hunt: Set within a laboratory, players either take on the role of scientists or the elusive "Astrophage," blending into the environment. The Astrophage emit subtle light cues, giving scientists visual hints without fully revealing positions, and the round ends when time expires or all Astrophage are found. It also brings all-new movement and teleportation mechanics to the game.

Set within a laboratory, players either take on the role of scientists or the elusive "Astrophage," blending into the environment. The Astrophage emit subtle light cues, giving scientists visual hints without fully revealing positions, and the round ends when time expires or all Astrophage are found. It also brings all-new movement and teleportation mechanics to the game. Rocky's Language Puzzle: A competitive hybrid of problem-solving and linguistics, inspired by Ryland Grace's attempts to communicate with Rocky. Players must decipher Rocky's harmonic sentences, choosing the correct word-gates to progress through the course.

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