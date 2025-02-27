Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: PlayerUnknown Productions, Prologue: Go Wayback!

Prologue: Go Wayback! Receives First Major Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Prologue: Go Wayback!, as PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions are preparing to release the game this year

Survive by foraging, crafting, and adapting in an AI-driven, unpredictable landscape.

Master navigation and survival skills to reach the Weather Tower, your extraction point.

Prepare for relentless weather, hunger, and cold, making strategic decisions to survive.

PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions has a new trailer available for Prologue: Go Wayback!, showing off a little bit more of the game. If you haven't seen this one yet, this is a survival exploration game on a grander scale than most, as you start every session from scratch, utilizing what you can find and forge to create your own path forward. You'll learn to navigate, adapt, and survive on your own, as every run is literally defined by what you discover and how you manage to survive on the landscape you've found yourself on. Ultimately, your goal is to reach the Weather Tower, which is the only point of extraction on the map. We have more details about the game below, and you can enjoy the latest trailer above, as the game will arrive sometime in Q2 2025.

Prologue: Go Wayback!

Survival in Prologue is dictated by the environment itself. The terrain is large and unpredictable, shaped by a machine learning-driven geological system where no route is predetermined. Players must read the landscape, choosing safe paths forward, without becoming lost. Weather is equally relentless and storms, temperature drops, and blizzards can be disastrous to the player, with early warning signs only visible to those who learn to recognize them. Beyond the elements, hunger and cold pose constant threats, demanding careful rationing and sheltering strategies. Navigating the world will require skill in and mastering orienteering with a map and compass, reading the environment for resources, and making critical survival decisions at every step.

Prepare: Use your environment and the tools you find to your advantage.

Travel: Traverse a vast open world for food and shelter.

Take Shelter: Shield yourself from extreme weather conditions affecting your stats. But don't stay too long! Use them instead to prepare for your next journey.

Fix: Repair items and buildings you find on your way.

Escape: Your ultimate goal is to reach the weather station and call for help.

