Psychological Thriller Game "Tape" Receives New Trailer

Sony Interactive Entertainment España and BlackChiliGoat Studio have released a new trailer for their upcoming game Tape. In this trailer you're given a bit of a look at some of the mechanics you'll be playing with as they show off some of the powers you have within the recorded footage. The game has you playing as a woman named Iria who is trying to recover her lost memories while simultaneously trying to solve the mystery of his dad's disappearance. You'll be able to access a special ability through the use of a special Super8 camera where you can rewind, pause, or fast-forward objects in time, as well as utilize some special skills within the footage in order to find the information and clues. But will they be able to help you get to the truth or lead you to more questions? Enjoy the trailer below before the game comes out on April 14th.

Tape is a first-person psychological thriller set in the north of Spain in the 1990s where players will be able to use time to their advantage. Thanks to an old Super8 camera, Iria, the main character will be able to play with time to solve puzzles and try to remember the past events that led to her dad's disappearance, an acclaimed horror movie director. The game will challenge players to use the rewind mechanic to solve puzzles, escape the nightmares that inhabit Iria's memories while exploring an eerie location heavily influenced by her dad's work in the past. Use time to solve puzzles and unveil Iria's memories. Rewind, pause or fast forward objects to explore Iria's past

Experience a psychological thriller from a first-person perspective in a dark, story-driven adventure.

Put Iria's memories together to discover the events that led to the disappearance of Iria's father, an acclaimed horror movie director.