Psyonix Announces Rocket League Championship Series 2021-2022

Psyonix released details today about the upcoming 2021-2022 season for the Rocket League Championship Series and how it will run. This year will have the largest prize pool yet as they've put together a $6m pot for players to try and snag. Looking into the immediate future we know they will start with the Fall Split, which will feature a Swiss format that feeds into an eight-team, single-elimination bracket. We have a few details below of how the season will work out, but you can get the full rundown here. The competition will officially kick off on October 15th.

For the Rocket League Championship Series 2021-22 season, the league is set to make the largest expansion in its history. We're excited to announce that the RLCS will be expanding to three new regions for the upcoming RLCS season. The new regions that will be joining the RLCS are:

Asia-Pacific North (APAC N)

Asia-Pacific South (APAC S)

Middle East & North Africa (MENA)

This expansion opens RLCS competition to dozens of new countries across two continents (check out all the included countries in the Official Rules) and makes this season of the RLCS the most worldwide competition yet. With this expansion, we also wanted to increase the uniformity of our leagues and competitions. We're excited to announce that every region playing in the RLCS 2021-22 season will now be playing the same format (more on format changes below). This will help make it extra clear to fans around the world who's performing at the top of their regions and how they compare to their international counterparts.

In addition to the expansion of the RLCS, we will also be officially supporting Sub-Saharan Africa with three Splits of Regional Events. While this region won't be a full participant in the RLCS this season, the two best-performing teams in Sub-Saharan African tournaments during the course of the RLCS 2021-22 season will have two guaranteed slots at the Rocket League World Championship Wildcard.