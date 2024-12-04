Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG

PUBG: Battlegrounds Makes Sanhok Map Destructible In Latest Update

PUBG: Battlegrounds has released the new 33.1 update this week, bringing a number of new additions, including Sanhok being destructible

Article Summary Experience Sanhok's new destructible environment for intense gameplay changes in PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Celebrate winter in PUBG with the festive Survivor Pass: Let It Snow, packed with themed missions.

Communicate better with the Same Language Team feature, launching for PC players in Normal Match mode.

Enjoy enhanced gunplay with an SMG rebalance, improving accuracy for close-range combat in PUBG.

Krafton dropped a new update into PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, bringing holiday additions and some explosive contributions. The biggest detail of the update is that Sanhok has become far more destructible as chunks of the map can now take damage, which means you could actually get shot through walls, take damage from collapsing items, or get cut on glass. The entire update adds a new strategy for players trying to navigate their way around the map and how to deal with other players and situations. We have the dev notes for you below about the update, as you can read the full patch notes on their website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 33.1

Sanhok Goes Destructible: Continuing the environmental destruction introduced in Rondo, Sanhok will also evolve into a destructible map. Players will be able to destroy buildings, structures and objects with explosives, adding fresh gameplay dynamics and a new intensity to combat, in a more immersive and realistic environment. For the first time, the Red Zone becomes a destructive force as well. Explosions in the Red Zone can now destroy terrain and structures, bringing a heightened intensity to the battleground.

Continuing the environmental destruction introduced in Rondo, Sanhok will also evolve into a destructible map. Players will be able to destroy buildings, structures and objects with explosives, adding fresh gameplay dynamics and a new intensity to combat, in a more immersive and realistic environment. For the first time, the Red Zone becomes a destructive force as well. Explosions in the Red Zone can now destroy terrain and structures, bringing a heightened intensity to the battleground. Survivor Pass: Let It Snow: It's time to celebrate the season with the winter-themed Survivor Pass: Let It Snow , packed with festive missions and rewards.

It's time to celebrate the season with the winter-themed , packed with festive missions and rewards. Same Language Team: A highly requested new feature will launch in Normal Match for PC players, who can now be paired according to their language preference, ensuring smoother communication.

A highly requested new feature will launch in Normal Match for PC players, who can now be paired according to their language preference, ensuring smoother communication. Gunplay Enhancements: After a number of gunplay adjustments throughout the year, the developers are wrapping up with a final SMG rebalance, giving them a major accuracy buff which will make the weapons more effective in close-range combat and one-on-one encounters.

After a number of gunplay adjustments throughout the year, the developers are wrapping up with a final SMG rebalance, giving them a major accuracy buff which will make the weapons more effective in close-range combat and one-on-one encounters. Ranked Season 33: The latest season will offer competing players new permanent rewards like the FAMAS weapon skin and tier-specific bonuses with the leaderboard resetting after the live service maintenance.

