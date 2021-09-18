PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases Latest 13.2 Update

Krafton Inc. has finally released the 13.2 update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week with a number of new additions to combat. The crux of the update is introducing the latest Survivor Pass called "Crazy Night" which will run eight weeks instead of the typical six, so you get some added action in there. They also brought back the P90 SMG to Care Packages, and have added a new vehicle for you to mess around with, along with changes to the gameplay system, weapons, and weather patterns on the Taego map. We have the highlights and a trailer about it for you below, and you can read the detailed patch notes for console and PC.

Survivor Pass – Crazy Night: The game's developers, PUBG Studios, made additional changes to the game's Survivor Pass system by extending the service period from six weeks to eight weeks. Through Nov. 2 (PDT), players can earn a variety of rewards – including a Contraband Coupon, Name Plate and Spray – as they progress through 50 levels.

New Weapon – P90 SMG: Starting with Update 13.2, the fan-requested P90 SMG will be available via Care Packages on all maps. The P90 is the first Care Package SMG since the original Tommy Gun and comes loaded with its own unique 5.7mm high-powered ammo that makes it effective during long-range encounters.

Updates to the Taego Map: The popular South Korea-set 8×8 map has received a series of adjustments including but not limited to:

New Vehicle – Porter: This Hyundai pick-up truck is exclusive to Taego and can accommodate up to four passengers. The Porter replaces the UAZ vehicle on Taego.

New Feature – Trunk System: With this system, players can use the trunk on the Porter vehicle to store a limited number of items to take with them throughout the map. But be careful, all items will be lost if the vehicle is destroyed.

New Weapon – Blue Zone Grenade: This throwable item creates a round Blue Zone with a maximum radius of 10 meters and deals 10 damage per second. Strategic players will find this to be a useful tool to lure enemies out of buildings.

New Weather Options: Starting with 13.2, "Sunset" and "Overcast" weather patterns are randomly applied to Taego, giving the map a unique look and feel.

