PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases New Update For Its 7th Anniversary

PUBG: Battlegrounds has a new update out now, as the team have added new cosmetics and items celebrating the game's 7th Anniversary.

Anniversary-themed decorations and events across all maps for a limited time.

Acquire the 7th Anniversary Pack by joining the event and completing missions.

Test new features in Gunplay Labs and provide feedback via a survey.

Krafton released a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, as the game is now celebrating its 7th Anniversary. Officially known as Update 28.2, the team has added a number of cosmetic items, specialty items, map additions, and more for you to enjoy over the next few weeks, as they really want you to take it all in. The team also revealed a new roadmap of plans for 2024, and they'd love for you to take a survey. We have the details below, as the update is now live.

PUBG: Battlegrounds 7th Anniversary

Celebrations Across All Maps

To celebrate the 7th anniversary, PUBG: Battlegrounds is hosting a party for all players. Erangel's schools and cafés have been transformed into party venues with 7th Anniversary themes. Café vending machines offer a 7% chance of dispensing Energy Drinks decorated in anniversary themes. Throwable cupcakes and surprise gift boxes have been placed on the starting islands of all maps. Additionally, billboards, decorations, Care Packages, and starting plane banners across all maps have been adorned with 7th Anniversary theming.

7th Anniversary Pack

Players can acquire the 7th Anniversary Pack by visiting the event page and pressing the Join Event button from today through to April 8. Upon completing missions, players will be rewarded with 7th Anniversary costume items, G-COIN, and Contraband Coupons.

7th Anniversary Screenshot Event

The 7th Anniversary Screenshot Event, running until March 27, encourages participants to take screenshots alongside the 7th Anniversary decorations in Erangel and post them to community channels. Prizes include the PUBG: Battlegrounds Razer Gaming Set, Samsung 990 Pro 1TB, and a customized PUBG 7th Anniversary Keycap Set.

Gunplay Labs

Update 28.2 has introduced the 'Gunplay Labs' to the Arcade, as outlined in the PUBG 2024 Roadmap announcement. Players can now test the SMG Rebalance, which is targeted for release around mid-year, in the Arcade and Custom Match and provide feedback through a survey. The dev team plans to proceed with the Gunplay update based on the player feedback.

