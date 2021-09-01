PUBG: Battlegrounds Reveals Details For 13.2 Patch

Krafton Inc. has released details about the newly rebranded PUBG: Battlegrounds and the latest patch which will be coming next week. Patch 13.2 will be released on September 8th for PC and September 16th for consoles, as it will bring in the latest Survivor Pass: CRAZY NIGHT. This will run for eight weeks rather than six, giving you a little extra mayhem for your time. The patch is also adding the P90 SMG weapon to Care Packages, a new vehicle is being added, improvements to the gameplay system, weapon and weather patterns to the Taego map, and more. We have the cliff notes about the patch for you below along with the latest trailer showing some of it off.

Survivor Pass: CRAZY NIGHT: The game's developers, PUBG Studios, has made additional changes to the game's Survivor Pass system by extending the service period from six weeks to eight weeks. From Sept. 7 through Nov. 2 (PDT), players can earn a variety of rewards – including a Contraband Coupon, Name Plate and Spray – as they progress through 50 levels.

New Weapon – P90 SMG: Starting with Update 13.2, the fan-requested P90 SMG will be available via Care Packages on all maps. The P90 is the first Care Package SMG since the original Tommy Gun and comes loaded with its own unique 5.7mm high-powered ammo that makes it effective during long-range encounters.

Updates to the Taego Map: The popular South Korea-set 8×8 map will receive a series of adjustments including but not limited to: New Vehicle – Porter: This Hyundai pick-up truck is exclusive to Taego and can accommodate up to four passengers. The Porter will replace the UAZ vehicle on Taego. New Feature – Trunk System: With this system, players can use the trunk on the Porter vehicle to store a limited number of items to take with them throughout the map. But be careful, all items will be lost if the vehicle is destroyed. New Weapon – Blue Zone Grenade: This throwable item creates a round Blue Zone with a maximum radius of 10 meters and deals 10 damage per second. Strategic players will find this to be a useful tool to lure enemies out of buildings. New Weather Options: Starting with 13.2, "Sunset" and "Overcast" weather patterns will be randomly applied to Taego, giving the map a unique look and feel.

Introducing Casual Mode: For players new to the game or for those who want to warm up in a less tense environment, 13.2 will add Casual Mode to the game. Players can play up to three Casual Mode matches per day solo or with a team and earn XP rewards, BP rewards, complete Pass Missions, complete Event Missions and more. Casual mode will only be available on Erangel.