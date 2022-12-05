PUBG: Battlegrounds Will be Launching On The Epic Games Store

Krafton Inc. announced this week that they will finally be launching PUBG: Battlegrounds on the Epic Games Store for their players. Yes, the ice has thawed a bit, and the once-major rival to Fortnite now has a home on the EGS, as players can download it for free and be able to play it from their launcher. You'd think that this would have a little more fanfare to it and build-up, all things considered. It's basically the battle royale equivalent of having a Mario title appear on the Xbox. But it seems like both companies are treating this like another day in the desert. Maybe it's because its' been five years, and so there's really no need to fight over it at this point. But in any case, those of you who have been dying to play the game on the EGS will be able to do so starting on December 7th at 4pm PT when it launches.

"Land on strategic locations, loot weapons and supplies and survive to become the last team standing across various, diverse Battlegrounds. Squad up and join the Battlegrounds for the original Battle Royale experience that only PUBG: Battlegrounds can offer. This content download will also provide access to the Battlegrounds Test Server, which requires a separate download to play. Optional in-game purchases are available."

"From Early Access to becoming free-to-play, PUBG: Battlegrounds has always encouraged all types of players with diverse gaming backgrounds to try their hand at securing the iconic Winner Winner Chicken Dinner across PC and console platforms. Now, Krafton is adding another way for even more players to connect and squad up together with the addition of PUBG: Battlegrounds to Epic Games Store. Those who play via Epic Games Store will find services identical to what's found on Steam. Additionally, players from both platforms can play together via crossplay."