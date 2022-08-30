PUBG Mobile Announces New Crossover With Dragon Ball

Krafton Inc. revealed a new crossover event for PUBG Mobile today as the world of Dragon Ball is coming to the mobile title. We're not entirely sure what the crossover is going to do right now; all we know is that it will tie into the most recent film, which is currently in theaters as we speak. In fact, the crossover won't even be taking place until 2023, according to their own info. Here's everything the company released about this new event on the way.

The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves "Super Heroes". They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army's objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero! Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero arrives in cinemas across multiple territories now. Check your local cinema for regional release dates. PUBG Mobile has in the past collaborated with other globally acclaimed anime and animated titles, such as Neon Genesis Evangelion, Jujutsu Kaisen and Arcane, and now with Dragon Ball will be bringing the world and characters that multiple generations have grown up loving to the vast battlegrounds of PUBG Mobile in 2023.

Doesn't take a lot of effort to think that, much like the Fortnite crossover we recently saw, we're going to be getting characters from the anime inserted into the battle royale title. But considering all of the stuff Epic Games did with the franchise for their game, it has to make you wonder what it is they're going to do in PUBG Mobile to make the inclusion of the anime original. Or at the very least, fun that doesn't mirror what Fortnite did. Guess we'll wait until 2023 to find out.