PUBG Mobile Has Officially Launched Aftermath Mode

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have officially launched the all-new Aftermath Mode into PUBG Mobile this week. The team basically sat down and gave the move a complete overhaul, which was needed since the mode had been having issues but was still a fan-favorite choice among players. The mode had been changed up to come with a ton of improvements and additions as the team have gone to great lengths to pack it with an assortment of new features and needed upgrades. The update is currently available in the game as soon as you download it from whatever shop you got the game on. We have notes for you below from the developers, as well as a brand new video showing off some of what you can do with the new mode.

"Get ready for a new and improved Aftermath in PUBG Mobile! This revision of the iconic mode includes an upgrade to armor which introduces a vest containing armor slots, plus the unique ability to upgrade firearms from new upgrade crates. Players can now benefit from a system upgrade that allows Health to recover quickly after heavy damage and retain Energy without it dropping over time. First aid kits and energy drinks have been added to replenish health and energy while on the move, with healing no longer capped when using them. Medicine cabinets can also be found mounted on walls to provide players with further healing options.

Aftermath also introduces eight new bunkers and four guard posts – stocked with supplies but heavily guarded – and treasure maps to follow to hidden crates, as well as randomly spawning Semi-trucks. But beware, players using Recall Towers now broadcast their location to other players, meaning some serious defending will be necessary! The Official Aftermath Mode tremendously expands the strategy and depth of gameplay, granting players more methods to reach victory in the mode than ever before."