PUBG Mobile Has Two Crossovers With Evangelion & Butterfinger

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have a pair of crossovers happening in PUBG Mobile involving Evangelion and Butterfinger this week. The first event will kick off from May 19th until Jun 19th as they will throw you into the world of the anime series as part of the 2,0 update coming soon. You'll be able to see EVA-01's face-off against Evangelion's 6th Angel. Meanwhile, from now until August 31st, you have a chance to score some Butterfinger accessories to be permanently added to your account. You can read about both below from the devs!

PUBG Mobile players will start off in a special shrunken Blue Zone at the beginning of each match, as they witness the 6th Angel's appearance on Spawn Island firing a powerful laser. Players can follow the action by finding EVA-01's spawn point on the mini-map and observing the Angel's deadly path forward. To defend the island, fortresses will open fire on the Angel until it unleashes its force back on them. Players can rummage in the chaos to seize better supplies after the fortresses have been destroyed and change the structure of the fortress walls to adapt to their own combat plans.

In this mode, more supply crates are littered throughout the battlefield, including ones that contain more valuable resources below ground level. Plus there will be a limited-time Respawn period near the beginning of the match where fallen teammates can return to the fold and still retain their weapons. Starting from May 14th to June 19th, players will be able to grab a number of new exclusive Evangelion collaboration items, from the iconic character plugsuits to themed armour and parachutes to backpacks. A special buddy will also be landing in the game for players to partner with.