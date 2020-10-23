PUBG Mobile Issues A Statement On Further Anti-Cheat Efforts

This morning, the PUBG Mobile team issued a statement to the players about their further efforts on preventing cheating. The statement below was sent out to media outlets as the team addresses a new wave of anti-cheat measures today, this time combating disconnection hacks, auto-aim plug-ins, and more. The team has been combatting cheaters for over a year now ever since the community basically declared on social media that the hacking was so rampant it was getting impossible to play. And while many of the efforts have curbed the cheating, there's still a lot of it happening, especially in the APAC region.

Last week, the PUBG Mobile team took strong action against iOS jailbreak plug-in hacks! Cheaters used X-Ray vision, auto-aim, and many other cheating methods to severely disrupt the game environment and gaming experience. The PUBG Mobile team monitors these hacks closely and takes measures to target them immediately once they are detected. These hacks seriously damage the fairness of the game. We will punish players who use them with a 10-year ban and take legal action against their developers to hold them accountable! The PUBG Mobile team will do its utmost to preserve the gaming experience for all players, and as such, we have zero tolerance for hacks and other exploitations from unfairness. We hope everyone will follow the rules and maintain a fair gaming environment.

The PUBG Mobile team has recently blocked an updated hack again. This hack is able to disconnect players during matches and causes other players to be defeated right after they parachute. The hack is constantly updated and severely affects the gaming environment. The PUBG Mobile team will continue to closely monitor such hacks over the long term. We will punish players who use them with a 10-year ban, and we will take legal action against their developers to hold them accountable! The PUBG Mobile team will do its utmost to preserve the gaming experience for all players, and as such, we have zero tolerance for hacks and other exploitations from unfairness. We hope everyone will follow the rules and maintain a fair gaming environment.