PUBG Mobile Launches New Creator Endeavor With Next Star Program

Krafton Inc. has launched a brand new program for PUBG Mobile as creators can now take part in the Next Star Program. The team has launched this $100m collective effort in a few limited countries to start (Middle East, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Turkey) which will give selected content creators a salary, exclusive access to customized training, rewards, early looks at in-game content, and more in order to help grow their platforms and grow online content promoting the game in the process. It's an interesting concept to pay people like it's their job to essentially promote the game and, in return, be paid to expand their reach and popularity. We got more info below, and if you happen to be in one of those regions, you can try signing up at the link above.

PUBG Mobile's popularity is driven by the loyal player base that not only play and enjoy the game, but share, comment and engage with content as part of a wider community. With the Next Star Program, PUBG Mobile is committing to providing substantial support to these communities and giving back to players to thank them for their efforts in championing the game. Through this unique initiative, players will be able to access an exclusive training system which will help them develop their content creation skills, gain more fans and grow as successful PUBG Mobile influencers. Influencers, streamers, casters, and any gamers who consistently produce content on any media platform and meet eligibility requirements can apply to join this program. Creators who are selected will be eligible for rewards and various exclusive in-game prizes, as well as exposure on PUBG Mobile social media channels and at esports events.

The PUBG Mobile Next Star Program is designed to empower the global PUBG Mobile content creation community. To qualify, players must have consistent and high-quality content across all channels, while adhering to established guidelines and the code of conduct. Most importantly, creators must have a passion for PUBG Mobile and gaming. Each content creator application will be individually reviewed and chosen based on the type of content they produce. Applicants must have a minimum of 50,000 followers on a given platform (YouTube, TikTok, Twitch and/or other local platforms) to be eligible.