PUBG Mobile Partners With Lotus For New Car Drop

PUBG Mobile has launched a new car collaboration today, as players can drive the Azure Drift and the Lotus Emeya from Lotus

Article Summary PUBG Mobile teams up with Lotus, introducing exclusive cars for a limited-time in-game event.

Drive the fan-favorite Lotus Emira and innovative Lotus Emeya with special skins and colorways.

Customize your Lotus vehicles with accessories like Blackwasp Spoilers, Lotus Parachute, and more.

Collaboration runs until November 4, offering players premium automotive style on the battleground.

Krafton has partnered with British automotive manufacturer Lotus for a new PUBG Mobile collaboration, bringing some of their cars into the game for a limited time. For the next couple of months, you'll be able to drive one of two cards from the company in the game, as they have added the Azure Drift and the Lotus Emeya as vehicles to find in the wild. We have the finer details of the collab for you here as the content is live right now.

PUBG Mobile x Lotus

Starting today until November 4, players can unleash the power of two of Lotus' most celebrated models, the Lotus Emira and Lotus Emeya, each available in their original designs alongside exclusive in-game collaboration skins and accessories. Players can take to the battlegrounds in these standout Lotus models, each offered in two unique colorways. The sleek and agile Lotus Emira is available in the rich Deep Grove finish and the eye-catching Azure Drift, whilst the cutting-edge Lotus Emeya comes in the striking Golden Sprint and vivid Purple Volt colors, delivering exhilarating performance and unmistakable style. In addition to these stunning Lotus models, players can kit out their vehicles with a range of accessories, including the Blackwasp and Stormrush Spoiler Attachments, or make a stylish descent with the Lotus Parachute. For those looking to make a statement, the eye-catching Spider Attachment and seasonal Pumpkin Attachment add a touch of flair on the move.

Lotus is a global performance brand built on solid foundations and a rich heritage. Since the formation of Lotus in 1948, it has been pioneering true automotive innovation, introducing cutting-edge technologies and designs to meet its uncompromising vision of how a car should look, perform and feel. Lotus Group is made up of a high-performance sports car business, Lotus Cars, and an all-electric luxury mobility provider, Lotus Technology.

