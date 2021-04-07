PUBG Mobile Pro League Adds Seven New Regions & World Tournament

Krafton and Tencent Games announced new changes to the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) 2021 schedule with some major additions. The PMPL has mainly been located in the APAC region of the world since that's primarily where PUBG Mobile has remained heavily popular over the years. But the league recognizes the need for expansion as new areas have seen an uptake, so seven new regions have been brought into the fold for players to compete in. The seven new regions are North America, Brazil, LATAM, CIS, Turkey, Arabia, and Western Europe. Those seven new regions have been incorporated into the new schedule, which we have details on below. The organizers also teased a World-Class tournament for this Summer, which will put the top teams from across all regions against each other, but no further details were released at this time.

The PUBG Mobile Pro League, the pro-level of competition in PUBGMobile Esports, covers four Regional Championships including PMPL Southeast Asia Championship (PMPL SEA), PMPL Americas Championship, PMPL South Asia Championship and PMPL EMEA Championship. PMPL Indonesia, PMPL Vietnam, PMPL Thailand and PMPL Malaysia & Singapore all officially kicked off on March 24th with all regions competing for a spot at the PMPL SEA Championship in May. The PMPL South Asia also officially started on March 23rd. The PMPL EMEA Championship will start with PMPL CIS and PMPL Turkey on April 20th, PMPL Western Europe on May 17th and PMPL Arabia on May 17th. The PMPL Americas Championship which kicked off with PMPL North America on March 23rd is followed by PMPL Brazil this Tuesday, and PMPL LATAM will start on April 27th. Both the PMPL EMEA Championship and PMPL Americas Championship will conclude in June with the Championship Finals. The dates for the 2021 PMPLs are: PMPL Southeast Asia Championship PMPL Indonesia: March 24th PMPL Vietnam: March 24th PMPL Thailand: March 24th PMPL Malaysia & Singapore: March 24th Championship Finals: May

PMPL South Asia Championship League: March 23rd Championship Finals: May

PMPL Americas Championship PMPL North America: March 23th PMPL Brazil: March 30th PMPL LATAM: April 27th Championship Finals: June

PMPL EMEA Championship PMPL CIS: April 20th PMPL Turkey: April 20th PMPL Western Europe: May 17th PMPL Arabia: May 17th Championship Finals: June

