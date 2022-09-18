PUBG Mobile Reveals Version 2.2 With New Map & More

Krafton Inc. and Tencent Games have revealed Version 2.2 of PUBG Mobile this week, adding a new map and several other options. The new map is going by the name Nusa, which has been designed to be a tropical paradise aimed at quick gameplay and frantic rounds. You'll also be getting Gear Front Mode, Erangel will be getting several upgrades, and Cycle 3 Season 8 will launch alongside Royal Pass Month 15. We have more details on the map below as the update will be arriving "soon" according to the devs.

Version 2.2 brings an all-new map for players to enjoy, explore and battle across! Nusa is the new 1×1 km tourist island map set in the tropics. Overflowing with supplies, players will drop in and immediately find themselves in exciting battles! A small map, matches are completed much more quickly than on maps like Erangel or Livik, which means gameplay will be fast-paced and exhilarating. Alongside gunfights, Nusa is an island with many beautiful views and vistas. Players preparing for their next gunfight can stop and appreciate the beauty, although not for too long! Nusa will also introduce the new Super Recall mechanic, allowing players who are eliminated early to rejoin the match if they still have surviving teammates. Those playing solo will automatically respawn.

The new map includes a number of new ways to get around quickly, from ziplines spread across the map to an elevator in the multi-story Telepak Town Apartment. Nusa will also feature new weapons, in the form of the Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun. Players can also ride around in the new Quad, a nimble 2-seater vehicle with outstanding stability. Alongside a new map comes updates to an old favorite. PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 Update will also introduce a host of changes to Erangel. Firstly, the Hospital and Mylta Power structures have been updated to streamline combat and hunting for supplies. Two new ports are being added to Erangel, with one southwest of the Farm and the other south of the Sosnovka Military Base. There will also be cosmetic updates to the Ferry Pier. This comes alongside a new rainbow weather effect, a Flash Shop that will appear randomly throughout Erangel, Gas Stations where players can refuel their vehicles, Bicycle Shed and new Targeted Supply Crates, with 3 different types of crates: medical, token and military supply.