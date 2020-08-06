PUBG Mobile Upgrades To 90 FPS With Help From OnePlus

A new collaboration between Tencent Games and OnePlus has enabled PUBG Mobile to become the first 90 FPS mobile game. The company revealed that those who have access to a OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7T series, or OnePlus 7 Pro smartphone will have exclusive access to the game at 90 FPS from August 6th to September 6th. This exclusive experience is available to OnePlus users worldwide, excluding Mainland China, Japan, and Korea. No word yet on what plans they have for it following this event, but it will be the first chance for many to experience the game at a level that PC gamers see daily. You can read more about it below from the announcement made this morning.

"OnePlus is very close with our community of tech enthusiasts, so we know that mobile gamers are looking for a more immersive and smoother experience. That's exactly what we are delivering with this exclusive 90 FPS experience with PUBG Mobile, one of the world's most downloaded mobile games," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "We will continue pushing mobile gaming to new levels through our industry-leading displays, powerful performance, and fast and smooth overall user experience." With the company's latest gaming partnership highlighting high refresh rate gaming, OnePlus users will be the first in the world to experience 90 FPS gameplay on PUBG Mobile. The 90 FPS advantage is especially evident while panning, using a scope, running, and searching for other players at a distance. PUBG Mobile players everywhere can now enjoy the game at a level of gameplay speed and smoothness only available from OnePlus devices during the exclusivity period from August 6 to September 6. Since introducing the industry's first 90 Hz 2K display on the OnePlus 7 Pro and the even smoother 120 Hz display on the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus has become a leader in high refresh rate display technology. Combining the latest technology and software, including 120 Hz refresh rates, Snapdragon 865 CPU, Adreno 650 GPU, and Fnatic Mode on OxygenOS, OnePlus devices deliver an unparalleled mobile gaming experience. In addition, with Warp Charge technology, OnePlus users can charge their devices at full speed without overheating even while gaming.