PUBG: New State Reveals February Update With Round Deathmatch

Krafton Inc. released new details to the latest update for PUBG: New State as players can experience a new mode called Round Deathmatch. The update adds in a number of new weapons, changes to maps, a rework of another mode, and more. All of which you can check out here from the developer notes. But the main focus is Round Deathmatch, which we have details for below.

New Mode: Round Deathmatch



The two teams will battle it out in the Arena, Round Deathmatch's first map!Round Deathmatch is a new 4v4 deathmatch mode where the first team to win 4 out of 7 rounds wins the match.

The Playzone will be restricted from the start of the match and set randomly around the center of the map.

In Phase 2, the PUBG: New State Playzone will be near the Care Package in the center of the map.

The last remaining team (regardless of number) will win the round. The first team to win 4 rounds will be crowned the winners of the match!

Round Deathmatch has the same default weapon presets as Team Deathmatch.

At the start of each round, you will be able to select the weapon preset you want.

You will also start each round with 1 grenade, 1 smoke grenade, and 1 flash grenade.

Additionally, a Deployable Shield: Wide Type will be prepared at the entrance of your base.

Just like in Battle Royale mode, you will be knocked when you reach 0 HP rather than dying immediately.

If you die, you can spectate your surviving team members' gameplay until the next round.

The time it takes to revive a knocked-down team member has been reduced to 5 seconds.

The Groza, the AUG, or the P90 will randomly spawn every round on top of the Care Package in the center of the map.

In Round Deathmatch, you can train not just your gunplay but your movement and positioning based on the locations of the Playzone as well. Tip: Cooperation, using available cover and throwables strategically, and positioning will help your team get that Chicken Dinner