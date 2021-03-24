PUBG Season 11 Reveals A Returning Map & Several Adjustments

Krafton Inc. has revealed new details to PUBG Season 11 today as a specific map makes its return and the game gets a few adjustments. This season reintroduces Paramo to the game, as you get to go back to the chaotic and popular 3×3 map set in the highlands of South America, with an active volcano and several terrain changes throughout the field. The new season also adds in a revised ID system, a new transport system called Emergency Pickup, and Mastery Medals for those of you obsessed with your skills. We have the short notes below from the devs and you can read the full patch notes here, but Season 11 will officially be released into the game for PC on March 31st and on consoles on April 8th.

New Ranked Season: Starting with Season 11, Ranked Seasons will run for a two-month period, meaning these seasons will no longer run in parallel with Survivor Passes. As a result, adjustments have been made to how rewards are rolled out. Additionally, spawn rates of all weapons have been increased in all maps to more closely align with the rates seen in PUBG's Esports mode.

Emergency Pickup: A new transport tool has been added that allows Survivors and their squads to quickly move across the Battlegrounds to the next safe zone. With the Emergency Pickup item, Survivors can deploy a high-altitude Fulton Balloon. Once the balloon is fully inflated, an airplane will arrive in 60 seconds to pick up Survivors. Once the airplane arrives, up to four Survivors will be hoisted into the air and carried toward the center of the White Zone until they decide to drop out and parachute back to the Battleground below. While this item is heavy and can draw increased attention from nearby enemies, it can be used to outrun the Blue Zone, cross enemy-controlled territory quickly or loot a remote location to find powerful gear. The Emergency Pickup is a lootable item only found on Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi.

Mastery Medals: To improve ways Survivors can track and highlight their key in-game accomplishments, Season 11 introduces updates to the Mastery Medal system. There are now 10 new medals that can be earned through various Battlegrounds achievements tied to combat situations and survival – or in the case of the "So Close" medal, almost surviving. Mastery Medals can be acquired in both Normal and Ranked matches, however, are unavailable to earn in Arcade, Lab, or Custom matches.

PUBG ID: Related to the Mastery Medal update, Survivors can now show off their earned medal as part of the revamped PUBG ID. In addition to being able to add up to two medals, Survivors can take additional steps to personalize PUBG ID through the Customization tab.