PUBG's 7.2 Update Adds In Ranked Mode & A Fire Starter

PUBG Corp. released details today of the new 7.2 update being added to the game, which adds a new Ranked Mode and other fun toys to play with. You can read some of the details below and check out the video, but the shorthand is that the Ranked Mode will operate like a lot of ranked games you play online. You'll play a certain number of matches to earn your rank, then be placed in a specific rank where you'll have to earn to keep it or grow. There are only three maps in Ranked Mode right now, with higher loot counts and a changed barrier, but no red zones. The Jerry Can has also gotten an update in PUBG where you can pour out seven seconds of liquid however you see fit to burn, but it will evaporate after a couple of minutes.

Ranked Mode: PUBG Ranked Mode is the heaviest addition to the game with players invited to play under a different and more competitive set of rules with all of the action being tracked and rewarded under a new system. AI will be added in update 7.2, however, no AI will be featured in Ranked Mode. Playing in Ranked Mode will mean 64 total players, no Red Zones, and a focus on making the best loot more readily available. It means saying goodbye to Survival Title (stats will be preserved though) but the rewards for Ranked Mode should flow freely.

Jerry Can: You really shouldn't, but we know some of you really love playing with fire. The trusty ol' Jerry Can is more dangerous than ever with new capabilities based on the fuel inside. First, you can now throw a Jerry Can, which spills some of the fuel where it lands. Similarly, players can pour the fuel from a Jerry Can creating puddles of potential destruction wherever they want. As long as it hasn't evaporated (this usually takes a few minutes), all of that spilled fuel can be ignited with explosions, Molotovs, and gunfire.

Shotguns Rework: Shotguns are a different story, now doing 1.5x damage to the head and 1.05x damage to limbs (up from 1.25x and 0.9x, respectively), so you're truly getting more bang for the buck. While damage increases will get the headlines, the improved utility of shotguns will really come from the reduced accuracy penalty during movement, less damage drop at range, and better hip-firing accuracy. Vikendi just got a lot louder.

Weapon Balancing: A few other PUBG weapons are being slightly adjusted to balance out gameplay styles and open up new possibilities. Some of the most popular assault rifles are seeing reductions in recoil. Even the M416 specifically is getting a reduction in base damage among other changes.