Punch Club 2: Iron Fist DLC Will Arrive Next Week

tinyBuild Games has revealed the next DLC coming to Punch Club 2, as you'll be able to load up your Iron Fist for a new round of battles.

Iron Fist features a Robot League, a fresh narrative, and a specialized tech tree.

Players can manage a workshop and customize their own robot for combat.

Unravel the mystery of the Secret Robo Society and avert a hidden threat.

Indie game developer Lazy Bear Games and publisher tinyBuild Games have revealed the next DLC for Punch Club 2, as Iron Fist will be out later this month. The new DLC brings about the new Robot League tournament in which you'll take in your best bot and battle your way to the top. We have more details for you below about the content, and the latest trailer above showing off a piece of the story, as the DLC will go live on July 22, 2024.

Iron Fist DLC

Punch Club 2: Iron Fist will introduce a new storyline, league, skills, and tech tree. Manage the workshop and train your robot to lead it to victory and the title of true robot league champion. Learn the secrets of the Secret Robo Society, find out what the AI is really up to, and save humanity from imminent doom!

Six hours of additional gameplay

Control your very own fully customizable robot and lead it to victory in the Robot League

New robot tech tree with unique attacks, defenses, and modifiers

New Nanomachine Injection mechanic

Foil the plans of the Secret Robo Society, learn Emmit's secrets, and save the city from a hidden threat

Punch Club 2

You've spent 20 long years living in the confines of your overbearing mother's garage. Your father mysteriously vanished before you were born. But hey, you've had plenty of time to work out and dream about the wonders of the world. Sucks to be you, though. People eat slime, corruption is rife, and everyone wants to fight you… But maybe if you can find your father and become the 'Dark Fist' people whisper about, somehow you could actually be humanity's savior and the one who uncovers the super-secret secrets of the Good Corporation… Or not. It's a choose-your-own-adventure. Stay in the garage if you want.

