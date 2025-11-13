Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Puzzle Parasite, Wrenfall

Puzzle Parasite Confirmed For Early December Launch

After having a successful demo released on Steam a few months ago, Puzzle Parasite has a launch date set for the full game

Article Summary Puzzle Parasite launches on Steam in early December after a successful demo with no Early Access phase.

Experience a physics-driven puzzle adventure armed with a cricket bat across mysterious alien locations.

Play solo or with a friend in a unique co-op campaign, each featuring distinct puzzle challenges to solve.

Manipulate alien tech and face evolving physics-based puzzles as you uncover the secrets of a strange planet.

Indie game developer and publisher Wrenfall have confirmed they have a release date set for their latest game, Puzzle Parasite. In case you forgot about this one, this is a physics‑driven puzzle adventure in which you arm yourself with a cricket bat and proceed to solve the puzzles ahead of you in a variety of locations. The game had a free demo up a short time ago, but it looks like it was a pretty big success for them as they've skipped any kind of Early Access and will be releasing the full game. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game will be released for Steam on December 3, 2025.

Puzzle Parasite

Follow Trent, an enthusiastic rookie, and Delilah, a dry‑humored professional, as they keep you company on your journey into the planet. Explore and uncover the secrets of this alien place, and discover the fate of your crew and yourself. Using a vintage cricket bat and alien technology, journey into alien ruins to explore the mysterious planet and solve brain stumping, physics-based puzzles in a single-player campaign. Or team up with a friend in a bespoke co-op campaign, featuring unique puzzle challenges intricately designed for two players.

