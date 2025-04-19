Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Power Sink, Winterwire Games

Puzzle Platformer Power Sink Receives Late-May Release Date

The new puzzle platformer title Power Sink has a release date, as the game will be coming out for Nintendo Switch and Steam next month

Article Summary Power Sink releases in late May for Steam and Nintendo Switch.

Navigate submerged ruins using logic-based circuitry puzzles.

Explore six diverse biomes in a rich, atmospheric setting.

Unravel the mystery of the station's collapse with fellow Tidekeepers' guidance.

Indie game developer and publisher Winterwire Games has revealed the release date for their upcoming game, Power Sink. This is a puzzle platformer title in which you are stuck in the ruins of a power stations that has now been submerged in water. It's up to you to restore power to the station using the tools at your disposal while also figuring out complex circuit puzzles. Enjoy the trailer here as the game arrives for Steam and Nintendo Switch on May 22, 2025.

Power Sink

Set in the ruins of a submerged power station, Power Sink blends classic platforming with clever logic-based puzzles as players take on the role of a Diver sent to restore power to a fading underwater colony. As you descend deeper through six beautifully crafted biomes, the puzzles grow more complex, and the mystery of what caused the station's collapse begins to surface. Armed with only your problem-solving skills and control over the station's circuits, you'll reroute power through decaying systems, jump across collapsing platforms, and uncover the secrets hidden in the deep. Guided by voice comms from fellow Tidekeepers, players will piece together the station's purpose—and their own.

Logic-Based Circuitry Puzzles – Every puzzle is a circuit waiting to be solved. Switch connections, complete pathways, and restore power by interacting with different components in clever ways. The deeper you go, the trickier the puzzles become.

– Every puzzle is a circuit waiting to be solved. Switch connections, complete pathways, and restore power by interacting with different components in clever ways. The deeper you go, the trickier the puzzles become. Classic Platforming – Run, jump, and navigate the submerged ruins with fluid, satisfying movement, balancing precision platforming with puzzle-solving.

– Run, jump, and navigate the submerged ruins with fluid, satisfying movement, balancing precision platforming with puzzle-solving. Six Diverse Underwater Biomes – From faded steel corridors to glowing depths alive with energy, various biomes guide your descent. The station's architecture grows more intricate, its colors more vibrant, and the surrounding marine life more varied as you restore power and uncover its secrets.

– From faded steel corridors to glowing depths alive with energy, various biomes guide your descent. The station's architecture grows more intricate, its colors more vibrant, and the surrounding marine life more varied as you restore power and uncover its secrets. A Descent into Mystery – Your mission begins where the power failed. Fellow Tidekeepers instruct and guide you, their voices familiar in the depths. The station's story begins with a blackout and ends with a choice only you can make.

– Your mission begins where the power failed. Fellow Tidekeepers instruct and guide you, their voices familiar in the depths. The station's story begins with a blackout and ends with a choice only you can make. Atmospheric Soundtrack – The station comes alive with creaks, groans, and echoes of the deep, accompanied by an atmospheric, handcrafted soundtrack designed to pull you further into the abyss.

