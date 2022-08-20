Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary Is Coming This September

Toxic Games announced this week they will be bringing Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary to both PC and consoles next month. The team will be marking the game's anniversary with, what essentially be, the most complete and updated version of the original title they can muster. According to the devs, this will be a remastered version of the game that will give you a visually stunning look compared to the first game, but it will also include completely new content, complete with an all-new chapter called Sector 8 that will come with an additional 4-6 hours of gameplay that will be unlocked after the main campaign has been completed. You can get a look at how it will look in the latest trailer below, as it will be released on September 14th.

Aptly dubbed Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary, Toxic Games' latest will bring refined visuals and, in some places, completely redesigned and revised sections to all of the content that launched in both the original release, and 2014's Q.U.B.E: Director's Cut – which itself added a completely new story by award-winning writer Rob Yescombe. Q.U.B.E. 10th Anniversary's debut coincides nicely with the launch of 2018's follow-up Q.U.B.E. 2, which is making the leap from PC to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S for the first time in the game's history. Q.U.B.E. – The original 2012 version of the game with improved visuals, new puzzles and gameplay tweaks from player feedback.

The dev team reminisces about how they made the game. Assorted Extras – Screenshots, concept art, fully playable soundtracks in the menus, and other trinkets from the making of the game.