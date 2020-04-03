QuakeCon 2020 Has Been Canceled Thanks To The Coronavirus

Bethesda's yearly QuakeCon gathering has officially been canceling, leaving this summer a bit more open. It's all thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic, which has already shuttered a number of other events throughout the year.

Bethesda Softworks and id Software released a joint statement on the official QuakeCon Twitter account, explaining the thought process behind their most recent cancellation. Fans are likely distraught over the early cancellation, but it appears that it was indeed a necessary one given the growing, rapid spread of the coronavirus throughout the population.

"In recent weeks we have spent a lot of time discussing how we might still move forward with QuakeCon this year, particularly given that it's the 25th year of the event," Bethesda and id Software wrote. "However, with all the logistical challenges and uncertainties we currently face due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the difficult decision to cancel this year's QuakeCon."

An update on QuakeCon 2020: pic.twitter.com/1FYUauI7PY — QuakeCon (@QuakeCon) March 31, 2020

Though authorities seem to believe there could be the possibility that the need for social distancing could very well be reduced by the time QuakeCon 2020 was set to come around in August, the companies aren't taking any risks. There's a lot of planning already that goes into staging events and ensuring attendees are safe and protected as it is – and don't doubt that even when the virus's threat has subsided (or something close to it) that we won't continue to see even more cancellations like this one.

This would have been the 25th annual rendition of QuakeCon, which somehow makes the entire thing feel like more of a bummer. But with a global event like the one we're currently experiencing going on, it's going to take even more sacrifices like this one before we can even think of getting back to normal, or at least some semblance of it.