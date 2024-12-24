Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lighthouse of Madness, QUByte Interactive

QUByte Interactive To Publish Lighthouse of Madness

QUByte Interactive revealed furing the Coelho Awards 2024 broadcast that they will take on publishing duties for Lighthouse of Madness

The game is a Lovecraft-inspired horror adventure set on an enigmatic island with a mysterious lighthouse.

Players take on the role of Dorian Cannon, a lighthouse keeper solving puzzles to uncover island secrets.

Explore the Innsmouth region, equipped with a flashlight and switchblade, fighting to maintain sanity.

Indie game developer Flying Jack Productions and publisher QUByte Interactive revealed their latest project on the way called Lighthouse of Madness. The company made the reveal during the Coelho Awards 2024 broadcast on Rodrigo Coelho's channel that they would be the publisher for this new title, which is a Lovecraft-inspired tale in which you must uncover what's happening at this lighthouse before you're driven insane. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the game doesn't have a release date yet.

Lighthouse of Madness

Some secrets are older than humankind. Others are so obscure that would turn crazy even the most sane man. Are you ready to face what lies ahead? You are Dorian Cannon, a lighthouse keeper responsible for repairing and implementing new autonomous systems in old lighthouses. During one of your expeditions, you're tasked to bring the lighthouse keepers back to the continent. But when you arrive at the location, you realize that something isn't right. Explore the enigmatic lighthouse, solve challenging puzzles and most importantly: try not to lose your sanity when facing the darkness of your mind.

You find yourself on an island in the Innsmouth region with a big lighthouse and an abandoned mine. Explore the map, enter the buildings and try not to let the madness take over while you search for answers to what happened in this mysterious place. Inspired by the Lovecraftian mythology, suspense and horror are in your way. How do you get to the lighthouse? What was in that mine? And what could have happened to the other lighthouse keepers? The island holds more secrets that you can imagine. Equipped with your flashlight and a switchblade, explore the island, investigate the lighthouse, solve the puzzles that block your way to new areas and try to not go insane in this mysterious journey.

